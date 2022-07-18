First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 102,252 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,127 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises 1.0% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $7,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Keystone Wealth Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Keystone Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 4,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,716,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTCS stock opened at $70.19 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.86 and a one year high of $85.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.179 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

