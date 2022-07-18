First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Short Interest Down 27.2% in June

First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 62,500 shares, a decline of 27.2% from the June 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 391,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust Capital Strength ETF

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,228,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,206,000 after acquiring an additional 390,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,155,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,375,000 after acquiring an additional 60,135 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,315,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,318,000 after buying an additional 169,343 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,600,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,546,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,913,000 after acquiring an additional 129,331 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTCS opened at $70.19 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.30. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $66.86 and a 52 week high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Cuts Dividend

About First Trust Capital Strength ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.179 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

