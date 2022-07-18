First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (NASDAQ:GRID – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 69.6% from the June 15th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 49,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of GRID traded up $0.46 on Monday, hitting $78.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 164 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,363. First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund has a fifty-two week low of $74.82 and a fifty-two week high of $107.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Increases Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.429 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the NASDAQ OMX Clean Edge Smart Grid Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its net assets in common stocks, which comprises the Index or in depositary receipts, which may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

