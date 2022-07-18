First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Short Interest Update

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,400 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the June 15th total of 1,370,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,013,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIBR traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $41.10. The stock had a trading volume of 697,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,909. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.46. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 12 month low of $38.08 and a 12 month high of $56.58.

First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.003 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%.

