First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Short Interest Down 33.3% in June

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the June 15th total of 5,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 87,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTXR. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 102.3% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $25.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,871 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,550. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 52-week low of $24.74 and a 52-week high of $36.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.91.

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%.

