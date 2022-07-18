First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Crumly & Associates Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 215,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,107 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up about 4.0% of Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $10,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $42.34. 4,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,618,337. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.87 and a fifty-two week high of $53.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.18.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.222 per share. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is a boost from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.