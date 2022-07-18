First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Short Interest Up 75.5% in June

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 71,600 shares, an increase of 75.5% from the June 15th total of 40,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 275,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 242,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after acquiring an additional 51,177 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $369,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $536,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 636,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,190,000 after purchasing an additional 82,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 68.6% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 28,407 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,613. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52 week low of $23.41 and a 52 week high of $31.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.30.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th.

