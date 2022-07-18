First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Shares Acquired by Crumly & Associates Inc.

Crumly & Associates Inc. increased its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,235 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $1,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HYLS. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 98.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.37 on Monday, reaching $40.18. 4,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 386,919. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $48.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.00.

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.262 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $3.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.82%.

