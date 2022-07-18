FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Short Interest Up 38.3% in June

FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 461,000 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the June 15th total of 333,300 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 69,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its holdings in FirstService by 7.6% during the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,391,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $491,325,000 after buying an additional 238,980 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in FirstService by 35.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,327,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,029,000 after purchasing an additional 879,160 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of FirstService by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,447,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $478,021,000 after acquiring an additional 298,130 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.9% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,525,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after purchasing an additional 42,901 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FirstService by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,404,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,439,000 after purchasing an additional 7,172 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstService Price Performance

FirstService stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $126.92. The company had a trading volume of 4,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,763. The company has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService has a 12-month low of $112.64 and a 12-month high of $202.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

FirstService Dividend Announcement

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). FirstService had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The company had revenue of $834.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.2025 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on FirstService from $170.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.80.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

