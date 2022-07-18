Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Trimmed by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fiserv Stock Performance
FISV stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.
Fiserv Company Profile
Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fiserv (FISV)
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.