Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Stock Position Trimmed by Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA

Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA cut its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises 2.6% of Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 35,432,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,677,516,000 after buying an additional 9,901,409 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $522,697,000. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $316,560,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 13,035,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,352,924,000 after buying an additional 2,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $157,321,000. 97.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fiserv alerts:

Fiserv Stock Performance

FISV stock opened at $94.81 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $61.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.03 and a 12 month high of $119.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $94.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.65.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $89.65 per share, with a total value of $26,147,229.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock valued at $131,032,589 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $118.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.85.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.