Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Flexible Solutions International Stock Performance

FSI opened at $2.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.70 million, a PE ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.46. Flexible Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $2.06 and a fifty-two week high of $4.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Flexible Solutions International alerts:

Flexible Solutions International (NYSE:FSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Flexible Solutions International had a net margin of 9.40% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $10.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Flexible Solutions International will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Flexible Solutions International Company Profile

Flexible Solutions International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals that slow the evaporation of water in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Energy and Water Conservation Products, and Biodegradable Polymers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Flexible Solutions International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flexible Solutions International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.