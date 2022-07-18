ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of ForgeRock, Inc. (NYSE:FORG – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp began coverage on ForgeRock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ForgeRock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ForgeRock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of ForgeRock from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd.

ForgeRock Trading Up 2.0 %

ForgeRock stock opened at $19.85 on Wednesday. ForgeRock has a twelve month low of $11.94 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The company has a current ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.46 and a 200-day moving average of $18.61.

Insider Activity

ForgeRock ( NYSE:FORG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $48.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.63 million. Equities analysts predict that ForgeRock will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other ForgeRock news, EVP Peter M. Barker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 121,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,037,704.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ForgeRock

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ForgeRock in the fourth quarter valued at $47,851,000. Light Street Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ForgeRock by 435.6% in the 4th quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,226,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,733,000 after acquiring an additional 997,431 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in ForgeRock by 87.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 977,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,418,000 after acquiring an additional 454,822 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ForgeRock by 29.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after acquiring an additional 122,374 shares during the period. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of ForgeRock by 566.9% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 263,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 223,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

About ForgeRock

(Get Rating)

ForgeRock, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital identity platform to secure, manage, and govern the identities of customers, employees, partners, application programing interfaces (APIs), microservices, devices, and the Internet of things worldwide. It offers identity management products to automate onboarding/registration and progressive profiling, identity lifecycle and relationship management, identity provisioning and synchronization, user self-service, personalization, delegation, and privacy and consent management.



