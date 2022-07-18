Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV) Short Interest Update

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIV – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 32.8% from the June 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Forum Merger IV

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new stake in Forum Merger IV during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $811,000. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,943,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Forum Merger IV by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,948,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,095,000. Institutional investors own 67.56% of the company’s stock.

Forum Merger IV Stock Performance

Shares of FMIV traded up $0.02 on Monday, reaching $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,735. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.75. Forum Merger IV has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.86.

About Forum Merger IV

Forum Merger IV Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

