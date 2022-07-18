Forward Management LLC Has $6.06 Million Stock Position in Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI)

Forward Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Farmland Partners Inc. (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 440,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 195,182 shares during the quarter. Farmland Partners comprises approximately 0.6% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Forward Management LLC owned about 0.95% of Farmland Partners worth $6,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Farmland Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Farmland Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 44.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Farmland Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Farmland Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Farmland Partners from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of FPI traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 3,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,216. Farmland Partners Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.62 and a twelve month high of $16.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.30 and its 200-day moving average is $13.36. The company has a market capitalization of $693.43 million, a P/E ratio of -64.09 and a beta of 0.71.

Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Farmland Partners Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from Farmland Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -109.09%.

Farmland Partners Inc is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns approximately 155,000 acres in 16 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota and Virginia.

