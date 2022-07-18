Forward Management LLC Has $756,000 Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Forward Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 107.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares during the period. National Storage Affiliates Trust accounts for approximately 0.1% of Forward Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Forward Management LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,118 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 8,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $78.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.50.

Shares of NSA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $49.89. 20,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,803. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.48. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $45.13 and a 1-year high of $70.04. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.43). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 5.45%. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. This is an increase from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 220.00%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

