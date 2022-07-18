Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Get Rating) (TSE:FNV) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 15,889 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 673,800 shares.The stock last traded at $130.18 and had previously closed at $127.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FNV shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Franco-Nevada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.71.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $24.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.79.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

Franco-Nevada ( NYSE:FNV Get Rating ) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $338.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.27 million. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 55.96%. Franco-Nevada’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.82%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franco-Nevada

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNV. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 88.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,013,069 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $320,870,000 after buying an additional 942,237 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 60.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,939,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,052,000 after acquiring an additional 733,486 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,076,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,255,237,000 after acquiring an additional 566,311 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 70.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,327,107 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,656,000 after acquiring an additional 550,604 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter worth $68,029,000. 75.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Featured Articles

