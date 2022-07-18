Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) Price Target Cut to C$226.00

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV – Get Rating) (NYSE:FNV) had its price objective decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$227.00 to C$226.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.25% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on FNV. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$180.00 price target on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Eight Capital boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$225.00 to C$240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$215.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on Franco-Nevada from C$210.00 to C$225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$199.57.

Franco-Nevada Stock Performance

Shares of TSE FNV traded up C$0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$165.87. 131,256 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 458,663. The company has a quick ratio of 19.84, a current ratio of 21.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Franco-Nevada has a 12 month low of C$158.27 and a 12 month high of C$216.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$177.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$184.36. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.76 billion and a PE ratio of 32.81.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada ( TSE:FNV Get Rating ) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.21 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$429.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$427.68 million. As a group, analysts predict that Franco-Nevada will post 5.0700001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in Latin America, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

