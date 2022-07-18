Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) Cut to “Neutral” at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $75.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on FELE. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Franklin Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Franklin Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Franklin Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $84.00.
Franklin Electric Price Performance
NASDAQ FELE opened at $73.71 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Franklin Electric has a 12-month low of $68.27 and a 12-month high of $96.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.40 and a beta of 0.98.
Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.71%.
Insider Activity at Franklin Electric
In related news, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,911 shares in the company, valued at $822,907.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jeffery L. Taylor acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.36 per share, for a total transaction of $140,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $882,244.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul Chhabra sold 10,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total transaction of $773,055.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,907.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,565 shares of company stock worth $2,162,514 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FELE. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $198,321,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,022,495 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,687,000 after acquiring an additional 102,989 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Electric in the first quarter worth about $6,291,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 105.2% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 130,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 66,849 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 90.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 132,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,039,000 after acquiring an additional 63,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.59% of the company’s stock.
Franklin Electric Company Profile
Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.
