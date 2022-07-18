Franklin Resources Inc Acquires 56,500 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Stock

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $245,775.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 494,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,151,823.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Franklin Resources Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 13th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 54,595 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.37 per share, with a total value of $238,580.15.

On Monday, July 11th, Franklin Resources Inc bought 56,123 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $242,451.36.

On Thursday, July 7th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 41,926 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $185,732.18.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 36,266 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.51 per share, with a total value of $163,559.66.

On Friday, July 1st, Franklin Resources Inc acquired 56,900 shares of Franklin Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.45 per share, for a total transaction of $253,205.00.

NYSE:BEN traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $24.69. 26,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,355. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.61 and a 12 month high of $38.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.90 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 31.18%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BEN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Franklin Resources from $27.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 162,910 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,797,000 after purchasing an additional 11,745 shares during the last quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 517,092 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 12,526 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 64,891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after buying an additional 14,122 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 23,702 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC increased its position in Franklin Resources by 1.1% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 95,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 43.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

