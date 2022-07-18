Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 3,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 568,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($48.70) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.51.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance
The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.
About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
Further Reading
