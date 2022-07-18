Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) were down 1.6% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.09. Approximately 3,445 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 568,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on FMS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €48.70 ($48.70) to €51.00 ($51.00) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.51.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Cuts Dividend

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 4.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.7093 per share. This represents a yield of 3.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

