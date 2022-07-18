Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €33.30 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) has been assigned a €33.30 ($33.30) price target by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.87% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Warburg Research set a €51.00 ($51.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($49.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €36.00 ($36.00) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Barclays set a €52.50 ($52.50) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($60.25) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Price Performance

FRE traded up €0.61 ($0.61) on Monday, hitting €27.55 ($27.55). The company had a trading volume of 1,129,827 shares. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of €30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €32.96. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €60.16 ($60.16) and a 12-month high of €80.00 ($80.00).

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.