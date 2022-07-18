Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH) Price Target Cut to $17.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on FRSH. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Freshworks from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Freshworks from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JMP Securities cut their price target on Freshworks from $41.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Freshworks from $40.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Freshworks to a sell rating in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Freshworks currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $25.40.

Freshworks stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. Freshworks has a 12-month low of $10.51 and a 12-month high of $53.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.70.

Freshworks ( NASDAQ:FRSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $114.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.24 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshworks will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Freshworks news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total transaction of $2,560,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Barry L. Padgett sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.38, for a total value of $2,560,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,267.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jose Morales sold 1,984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 295,922 shares of company stock valued at $3,663,738. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,603,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 34,332.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,443,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,420,000 after acquiring an additional 3,433,252 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,982,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,324,000 after acquiring an additional 887,912 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Family Trust bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,838,000. Finally, Kerrisdale Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at about $431,000. 24.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides modern software-as-a-service products worldwide. Freshworks Inc was formerly known as Freshdesk Inc and changed its name to Freshworks Inc in June 2017. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

