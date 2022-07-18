Frontier Lithium (CVE:FL) Trading Up 15.8%

Frontier Lithium Inc. (CVE:FL – Get Rating) shares were up 15.8% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$1.54 and last traded at C$1.54. Approximately 208,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 55% from the average daily volume of 458,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.33.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.70, a current ratio of 14.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$328.07 million and a PE ratio of -25.58.

Frontier Lithium Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mining properties in Canada. The company primarily holds a 100% interest in the PAK Lithium project, which covers 1,378 contiguous mining claim units totaling 26,774 hectares located in northwestern Ontario, Canada. It has a strategic partnership agreement with XPS Expert Process Solutions to develop a process to refine spodumene concentrate into lithium hydroxide.

