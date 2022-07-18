FunFair Price Tops $0.0471 on Major Exchanges (FUN)

FunFair (FUN) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 17th. One FunFair coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0471 or 0.00000081 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, FunFair has traded flat against the US dollar. FunFair has a market capitalization of $484.85 million and approximately $47.11 million worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

FunFair Coin Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a coin. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 coins and its circulating supply is 10,298,879,189 coins. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io.

Buying and Selling FunFair

According to CryptoCompare, “FunFair is an Ethereum-based casino that allows users to bet in a trustless and decentralized model, featuing 3D games can be built in HTML5. FunFair offers cheap fees in terms of gas costs. The FUN coin is also an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all platform actions, including betting, lending, paying out players and compensating stakeholders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FunFair should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

