Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Shares Gap Down to $23.47

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $23.47, but opened at $22.89. Funko shares last traded at $22.24, with a volume of 5,223 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Funko Stock Down 2.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

Insider Buying and Selling

Funko ( NASDAQ:FNKO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $308.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.99 million. Funko had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 63.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Funko news, CEO Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.07, for a total value of $42,094.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,182.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Richard Mariotti sold 16,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $296,873.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,135.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 324,712 shares of company stock worth $6,545,713 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Funko

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Funko by 11.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. North Growth Management Ltd. grew its stake in Funko by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Funko by 130.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Parcion Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Funko by 0.3% in the first quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 512,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,835,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Funko during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.08% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; fashion accessories, including bags, backpacks, and wallets; apparel, such as t-shirts and hats; board games, plush products, and accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; homewares, comprising drinkware, and other home accessories, non-fungible tokens, and others.

Further Reading

