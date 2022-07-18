G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.20.

A number of analysts recently commented on GIII shares. B. Riley lowered their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $31.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

G-III Apparel Group Stock Performance

G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $20.06 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. G-III Apparel Group has a 12-month low of $19.38 and a 12-month high of $35.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.51.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group ( NASDAQ:GIII Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.15. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $688.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that G-III Apparel Group will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

