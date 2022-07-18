Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Coca-Cola comprises 1.8% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KO. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 36,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 82,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 18,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola in the 1st quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 15,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE KO traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $62.25. 206,543 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,740,049. The stock has a market cap of $269.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.16. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.06. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 41.84%. The business had revenue of $10.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Brian John Smith sold 35,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.04, for a total value of $2,400,032.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,787,902.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 143,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.78, for a total transaction of $9,323,396.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 121,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,849,910.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KO. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.56.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.