Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,150 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,841,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,151,000 after acquiring an additional 513,432 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 546,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,286,000 after acquiring an additional 27,020 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $582,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $11,502,000. Institutional investors own 46.13% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on STWD shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st.

Starwood Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of STWD traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.73. 90,324 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,396,023. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.69 and a 52-week high of $26.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 1.46.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.26. Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 56.16% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company had revenue of $293.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Starwood Property Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 88.48%.

Starwood Property Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, including distressed or non-performing loans.

See Also

