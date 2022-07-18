Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 156 Shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter valued at about $214,942,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 4,813.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 113,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,561,000 after purchasing an additional 110,700 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of W.W. Grainger in the fourth quarter worth about $45,783,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,312,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,198,558,000 after purchasing an additional 76,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 633,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $328,118,000 after purchasing an additional 68,577 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

Get W.W. Grainger alerts:

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In other W.W. Grainger news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other W.W. Grainger news, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of W.W. Grainger stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total value of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 72,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,629,841.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GWW opened at $457.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12 month low of $391.16 and a 12 month high of $529.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $470.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $487.14. The firm has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.07% and a net margin of 8.58%. The business’s revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $1.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GWW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $507.88.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for W.W. Grainger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W.W. Grainger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.