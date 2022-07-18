Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 8,205 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 168,402 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,205 shares during the period. AT&T comprises about 1.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in T. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new position in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

T opened at $20.64 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $16.62 and a one year high of $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $147.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.93.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). AT&T had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.84%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a $19.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.67.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

