Garner Asset Management Corp Buys 9,471 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 400,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,471 shares during the quarter. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust accounts for about 3.6% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp owned 0.61% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $9,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,763,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,264,000 after purchasing an additional 234,600 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,441,000 after acquiring an additional 102,934 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,054,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,427,000 after acquiring an additional 178,099 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 893,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,389,000 after acquiring an additional 58,325 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.6% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 863,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,633,000 after acquiring an additional 405,579 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.16% of the company’s stock.

ILPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $10.11 on Monday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a one year low of $10.07 and a one year high of $28.66. The company has a market cap of $661.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a current ratio of 7.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.67%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

