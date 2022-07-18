Garner Asset Management Corp Has $1.48 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 18.2% in the first quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,596,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mason & Associates Inc now owns 1,959 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tesla from $1,125.00 to $1,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $900.00 to $820.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tesla in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Tesla from $1,260.00 to $1,035.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $872.79.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $748.11, for a total value of $2,618,385.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $15,386,378.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock valued at $366,718,672 over the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $733.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $710.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $864.50. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $620.57 and a 1 year high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $760.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $18.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

