Garner Asset Management Corp Increases Stock Position in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,189 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 628.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,750 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 97.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 19,765 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 9,765 shares during the last quarter.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Price Performance

NYSE:AFT opened at $12.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.60. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.67 and a 1-year high of $17.20.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.092 per share. This is a positive change from Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.63%.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Apollo Credit Management, LLC. The Fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade. The Fund employs a conservative approach to credit selection that focuses on collateral coverage, structural seniority, and credit fundamentals, with emphasis on leading defensible market positions, stable companies with positive cash flow, and proven management teams.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.