Garner Asset Management Corp Invests $227,000 in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 336 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,696,965 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,469,553,000 after buying an additional 65,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,489,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,184,252,000 after purchasing an additional 90,070 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,105,757 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,900,449,000 after purchasing an additional 683,314 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,054,558 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,829,928,000 after purchasing an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,578,341,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.60% of the company’s stock.

Shopify Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:SHOP opened at $31.68 on Monday. Shopify Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.72 and a 52-week high of $176.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.94 and a 200 day moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.88 billion, a PE ratio of 250.16 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a current ratio of 11.84.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on SHOP. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Shopify to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of Shopify from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Shopify to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shopify presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.81.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

