Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New $376,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.
Insider Activity at Williams Companies
Williams Companies Price Performance
Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.
Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Williams Companies Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.
Williams Companies Profile
The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Williams Companies (WMB)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.