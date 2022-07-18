Garner Asset Management Corp Makes New $376,000 Investment in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Garner Asset Management Corp bought a new position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,250 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 63.6% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 306.4% during the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on WMB. TD Securities raised their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.54.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

Williams Companies Price Performance

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMB opened at $31.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $38.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.36. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 141.67%.

Williams Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.