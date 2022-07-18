Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,907 shares during the period. AutoNation makes up 1.0% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 65.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in AutoNation by 60.4% in the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in AutoNation in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in AutoNation in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AN. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AutoNation from $107.00 to $104.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AutoNation from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com downgraded AutoNation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on AutoNation from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial raised AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.00.

AutoNation Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $114.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.13. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.56 and a twelve month high of $133.48.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 59.93% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. will post 23.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

In related news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AutoNation news, EVP C Coleman Edmunds sold 10,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,840. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 200,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.41, for a total value of $22,952,590.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,981,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,158,037.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 708,541 shares of company stock worth $81,959,160. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AutoNation Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Further Reading

