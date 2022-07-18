Garner Asset Management Corp Raises Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Garner Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,658,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Waste Management during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Waste Management Stock Performance

WM opened at $152.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $63.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.48, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.78. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.58 and a 52-week high of $170.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.04.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 29.67%. The company’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Waste Management from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Waste Management from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares in the company, valued at $6,457,752.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 2,668 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.72, for a total transaction of $452,812.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $828,233.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nikolaj H. Sjoqvist sold 10,311 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.57, for a total transaction of $1,717,503.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,457,752.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 59,985 shares of company stock worth $10,072,025 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.