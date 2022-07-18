Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 17,284 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 143,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund alerts:

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.73 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.39.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

(Get Rating)

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.