Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 17,284 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 17,284 shares during the quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp owned about 0.07% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FAX. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 113,509 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 3,811 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 287,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,051 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 143,139 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 20.38% of the company’s stock.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Stock Performance
NYSEAMERICAN FAX opened at $2.73 on Monday. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $4.39.
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Dividend Announcement
About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund
Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.
