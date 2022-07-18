Garner Asset Management Corp Sells 469 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Garner Asset Management Corp decreased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,656 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 469 shares during the quarter. QUALCOMM makes up 1.1% of Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Garner Asset Management Corp’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 81,379,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $14,881,876,000 after buying an additional 3,319,939 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,174,315 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $8,992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,553,359 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,174,284 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,689,271,000 after buying an additional 1,934,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,698,509 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $3,410,285,000 after buying an additional 265,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,266,923,000. Institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QCOM. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $205.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Edward Jones raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.08.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $145.91 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $118.22 and a 52 week high of $193.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

