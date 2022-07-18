GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) Receives $110.24 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $113.32.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $94.19 on Monday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $84.50 and a fifty-two week high of $127.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 4.76 and a current ratio of 4.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.78.

GATX ( NYSE:GATX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.97. GATX had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $322.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of GATX by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 9,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GATX by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in GATX by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,490 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.76% of the company’s stock.

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

