Geeq (GEEQ) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $397,381.00

Geeq (GEEQ) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 17th. One Geeq coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000758 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Geeq has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Geeq has a total market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $397,381.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004793 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,829.85 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009142 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004799 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00003592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Geeq

GEEQ is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,580,557 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io. The official message board for Geeq is geeq.io/category/news. Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Geeq

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Geeq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Geeq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Geeq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

