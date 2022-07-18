Gems Price Reaches $0.0001 (GEM)

Gems (GEM) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One Gems coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Gems has traded 9.2% higher against the US dollar. Gems has a total market capitalization of $130,478.11 and $25,812.00 worth of Gems was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gems Coin Profile

Gems (CRYPTO:GEM) is a coin. Its launch date was January 6th, 2018. Gems ‘s total supply is 8,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,203,292,896 coins. Gems ‘s official Twitter account is @getgemsorg. Gems ‘s official message board is blog.gems.org. The Reddit community for Gems is /r/gemsprotocol. The official website for Gems is gems.org.

Buying and Selling Gems

According to CryptoCompare, “Gems is a human task crowdsourcing protocol based on the Ethereum blockchain. Gems will leverage the blockchain technology to disincentivize malicious actors and reward fair players featuring a staking mechanism to ensure task completion, a trust mechanism to track worker integrity, and a payment system to reduce transaction fees. Gems token (GEM) will be used as the utility token within the platform. “

