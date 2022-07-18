General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Bought by Essex LLC

Essex LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 289 shares during the quarter. Essex LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of General Electric by 325.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 289 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of General Electric stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO H Lawrence Culp, Jr. acquired 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.53 per share, for a total transaction of $4,844,450.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 211,210 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have bought 69,801 shares of company stock worth $5,207,705 in the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

General Electric Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GE traded up $1.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.20. 104,272 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,832,179. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. General Electric has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $116.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.99.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. General Electric had a negative net margin of 6.43% and a positive return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $17.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. General Electric’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of General Electric from $107.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $132.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

Further Reading

