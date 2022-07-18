Geneva Capital Management LLC Has $46.83 Million Stock Position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 8,990 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Copart worth $46,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Copart during the first quarter worth $473,000. Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Copart in the 1st quarter valued at $4,088,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 89,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 43,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Copart by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matt Blunt sold 10,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.72, for a total transaction of $1,157,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Englander sold 80,000 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $8,862,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Copart to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Copart to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Copart in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.75.

CPRT traded up $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $117.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,489. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 5.47. The firm has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $110.88 and its 200-day moving average is $120.09. Copart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.21 and a 52 week high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $939.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.41 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 32.15%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Copart, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

