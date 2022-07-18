Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 3,778 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,778 shares during the quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $39,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $605.25.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

NASDAQ:IDXX traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $369.70. 3,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 614,075. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.22 and its 200-day moving average is $460.50. The firm has a market cap of $31.06 billion, a PE ratio of 43.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.