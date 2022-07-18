Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 5,552 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Geneva Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 189,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,552 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for about 1.6% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.46% of Tyler Technologies worth $84,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Tyler Technologies by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 587 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,863 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 655 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock traded up $1.96 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $341.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,205. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $300.85 and a one year high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $339.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $403.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.40 and a beta of 0.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $456.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. DA Davidson raised Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $440.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $520.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Tyler Technologies from $445.00 to $370.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $488.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total transaction of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at $10,264,388.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total transaction of $2,182,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.