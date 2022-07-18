Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 7,403 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,403 shares during the period. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned about 0.21% of IDEX worth $30,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEX by 1,072.7% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised shares of IDEX from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of IDEX from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IDEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.00.

IDEX Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE IEX traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $184.84. 2,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 440,252. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.99. The company has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.02. IDEX Co. has a 12 month low of $172.18 and a 12 month high of $240.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $751.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.21 million. IDEX had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 18.61%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX Co. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.52%.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading

