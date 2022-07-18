Geneva Capital Management LLC Sells 8,395 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Geneva Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 778,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the period. Texas Roadhouse makes up approximately 1.3% of Geneva Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Geneva Capital Management LLC owned 1.13% of Texas Roadhouse worth $65,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.8% in the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 21,697 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 17,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 8.9% during the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,865 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director James R. Zarley acquired 7,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, for a total transaction of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Curtis Warfield acquired 3,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TXRH traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,516. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.58 and a 1 year high of $102.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.88.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 24.11%. The company had revenue of $987.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Roadhouse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.45.

Texas Roadhouse Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Further Reading

