Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.17.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Getlink from €17.50 ($17.50) to €17.00 ($17.00) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Getlink from €16.00 ($16.00) to €18.00 ($18.00) in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. HSBC cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Getlink from €10.00 ($10.00) to €10.50 ($10.50) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th.

Getlink Stock Down 5.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GRPTF opened at $18.19 on Wednesday. Getlink has a fifty-two week low of $14.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.94.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system. The company operates through three segments: Eurotunnel, Europorte, and ElecLink. The Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels of a length of approximately 50 kilometres each under the English Channel, as well as two terminals at Folkestone in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles in France.

