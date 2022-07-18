GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Cut to C$52.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by CIBC from C$56.00 to C$52.00 in a research report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on GFL. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$51.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their target price on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

GFL ENVIRON-TS Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL ENVIRON-TS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.